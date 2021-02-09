Political

The Gag Act Seeks to Censure Conservatives

We are now about three weeks into the start of the Biden Administration. The President has been very active. Since February 3, 2021, President Biden signed 28 Executive Orders, four presidential proclamations, 10 presidential memoranda, and two letters. Now, it’s his liberal Congress’ turn to “act” on the left-wing agenda.

The House and Senate took steps to jumpstart budget reconciliation, a process that defies the minority party and allows deeply partisan deals to be passed, like Biden’s almost $2 trillion COVID stimulus. Another bill that they are looking to get signed in the Oval Office is H.R. 1 or the For the People Act, which will nationalize our elections.

In this episode of Engage with Eagle Forum, we interviewed J. Christian Adams, the President and General Counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, to talk in-depth about the harms of the For the People Act. The legislation takes some of the worst “pandemic-style” election administration changes of 2020 and makes them permanent. It has grave consequences for our nation’s election processes, the First Amendment, and election law. You don’t want to miss this informative discussion!

You can listen to "Censoring Conservatives, Part 1" on our website and Apple Podcasts.