Political

'Cancel Culture' Strikes D. James Kennedy Ministries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Lifetime TV demanded in February that D. James Kennedy Ministries (DJKM) eliminate all "controversial" content from Truths That Transform, its weekly half-hour Christian broadcast.

Specifically, Lifetime announced it would no longer air programming that addressed abortion or Left-wing financier George Soros. And it refused to carry any DJKM programming—even broadcasts celebrating George Washington—unless the media ministry founded in 1974 agreed to Lifetime's sweeping new conditions.

"Because of Lifetime's newfound ban on so-called 'controversial' content, D. James Kennedy Ministries has been forced off the cable channel—to which we have paid enormous fees since 2018 to air our program," said Frank Wright, Ph.D., DJKM President and CEO.

Lifetime's sudden decision to impose severe content restrictions came after nearly three years during which the cable channel aired, without comment, Truths That Transform programs addressing abortion and other matters of concern to Christian social conservatives. Just last October, Lifetime ran—without protest—D. James Kennedy Ministries' blockbuster documentary, Billionaire Radical: George Soros and the Scheme to Remake America.

Yet in February Lifetime joined the growing number of private media firms—among them Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple and others—who are deplatforming and silencing outspoken Christian and conservative voices.

"We will not cave to the cancel culture," Wright asserted. "D. James Kennedy Ministries is committed to proclaiming biblical truth and defending freedom in America. We simply cannot water down our message to please Lifetime and be faithful to our mission."

Wright added that DJKM is actively working to find new broadcast distribution channels to replace its lost platform on Lifetime—which reaches 105 million TV households nationwide. Doing so, Wright said is enormously expensive and is made all the more difficult because of the recent decision by some networks to eliminate all religious programming.

"We are extremely grateful to our partners who are praying for us and standing with us by their much-needed financial support now," Wright said.

"But this is not just about us," Wright continued. "We are at a critical turning point in our culture. The cancel culture is in high gear and coming after anyone who speaks with courage and candor to the great moral and cultural issues of our day. With God's help, we will not bow."

To request an interview with Dr. Frank Wright, contact John Aman, Director of Communications, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

------------------------------

D. James Kennedy Ministries is a media ministry whose television programs, Truths That Transform and The Coral Ridge Hour, air nationwide. It actively communicates the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the supremacy of His Lordship, and a Biblically informed view of the world.