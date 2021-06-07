Political

ICAN Obtains and Releases Nearly 3,000 Fauci Emails from The Beginning of the Pandemic; Twitter Account Suspended

AUSTIN, Texas -- In early 2020, ICAN made FOIA requests to NIH for documents regarding COVID-19, including two requests for emails sent by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. When NIH failed to respond to those requests, ICAN brought a lawsuit against the agency on June 29, 2020.

In response to that lawsuit, NIH agreed to produce Dr. Fauci's emails on a rolling basis. To date, ICAN has received 2,957 pages of Dr. Fauci's emails, sent from early February 2020 through May 2020. There is some overlap between these emails and those recently made public by BuzzFeed.

Del Bigtree, ICAN's founder, said, "We must hold our government health officials accountable when they make false claims" and "we're pleased to provide the public with Fauci's emails reflecting what he was saying privately in early 2020 regarding masks, therapeutics, vaccines, ventilators, and many other COVID-19 topics."

Twitter suspended ICAN's account after it tweeted the Fauci emails it obtained would shortly be released to the public. Mr. Bigtree explained that "one can only assume that Twitter is concerned that Fauci's own emails undermine the narrative it has been pushing regarding coronavirus and the coronavirus vaccine."

A copy of Fauci's emails obtained by ICAN can be downloaded here. Highlights from these emails are outlined below and watch "The Highwire with DelBigtree" weekly at 2 pm Eastern for additional coverage regarding these emails and other health topics.