Political

We Should Erase the Racism in Critical Race Theory

No nation is perfect, and no nation’s history is free of sin and struggles, but America’s commitment to the ideals outlined in the Declaration of Independence set us apart in the world:

We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

These are ideals are under attack, and we must fight back.

One of the most insidious attacks we see on America’s founding principles is the infiltration of Critical Race Theory into our schools and communities.

As Dr. Carol Swain exposes so powerfully in the July 2021 edition of the Eagle Forum Report. Critical Race Theory is a curriculum based on the racist assumption that Americans are either guilty of racism or incapable of success purely because of their skin color.

This despicable notion upsets our children and divides Americans instead of uniting us. Please help Eagle Forum fight back against Critical Race Theory by signing our petition today!

Our vast army of grassroots activists will distribute this petition to state and local officials across the country!