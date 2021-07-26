Political

There is No Functioning First Amendment at the U.S. Capitol, as Speaker Pelosi Continues to Prohibit Free Speech on the Capitol Grounds

Although the fence has come down around the Capitol building, and citizens are allowed back on the grounds, the entire area located inside the fence's perimeter is still restricted and individuals and groups applying for permits to hold peaceful First Amendment activities are being denied.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney was told by the U.S. Capitol Police this week that no permit applications to hold peaceful First Amendment activities were being processed by the U.S. Capitol Police Board even though the grounds are now open to the general public.

Rev. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, has applied for permits to hold several free speech events at the Capitol over the next several weeks and was told his permits were not being processed.

Rev. Mahoney sued Speaker Pelosi and Vice-President Harris in April to hold a Good Friday prayer service at the U.S. Capitol after he was denied.

Here is a link to that news story:

https://www.foxnews.com/faith-values/christian-minister-sues-pelosi-harris-capitol-prayer-vigil

Attorney Brian Chavez-Ochoa, who argued Rev. Mahoney's case in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, has this to say about Speaker Pelosi's actions;

"We are shocked and dismayed at the complete and utter trashing of the First Amendment rights on the U.S. Capitol grounds by Speaker Pelosi. Never in our history have peaceful voices been silenced in front of our elected officials. We are considering all our legal options to ensure this injustice is not allowed to stand."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based, Christian Defense Coalition, comments;

"Speaker Pelosi continues to crush and disrespect the First Amendment as she refuses to allow peaceful free speech activities to take place on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building.

"Speaker Pelosi has turned the 'People's House,' into 'Fort Pelosi.' The US Capitol Building must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment Rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being denied and prohibited.

"Business is going on as usual at the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media, their crews, invited guests, lobbyists and the general public is allowed to use the Capitol grounds.

"The only activities being prohibited at the U.S. Capitol are peaceful First Amendment events. We call for Speaker Pelosi to immediately return the 'People's House' back to the people."