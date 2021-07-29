Political

House Spending Bill Funds Abortion, Wokeness, and Pot

This week, the House is advancing a deeply partisan and radically liberal spending bill, H.R. 4502. Republicans correctly coined this bill as “Pelosi’s Bloatedbus!” H.R. 4502 appropriates funding for federal agencies under Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing.

Here are a few of the bill’s more radical top liners:

Removes various pro-life riders like the Hyde Amendment, the Weldon Amendment, and the Mexico City Policy (just to name a few).

Increases funding for the UN Population funds, which supports sterilization efforts in countries like China.

Increases Title X funding aka funding for Planned Parenthood.

Increases all non-defense spending by 17%.

The Biden White House gets a 39% funding increase, Vice President Harris’ office gets a 22% funding increase, the EPA a funding 23% increase, and Labor-HHS gets a 36.4% funding increase!

Funding for Green New Deal priorities.

Makes it harder for police to do their job.

Removes statues and busts from the U.S. Capitol not deemed “politically correct” by the Left.

Advances the marijuana industry through items like making it legal to open pot shops in the District of Columbia and shielding banks that provide services to the marijuana industry.

It is also important to note that this appropriations package DOES NOT fund the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security. This is just another slap at the border states dealing with the border crisis!



Clearly, Democrats have their priorities mixed up. Please join Eagle Forum in asking your Representative in voting NO for Pelosi’s Bloatedbus.

