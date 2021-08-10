Political

Republican Senators Spend Like Drunken Democrats

Republicans Backing Infrastructure Bill

Blunt (MO)

Burr (NC)

Captio (WV)

Cassidy (LA)

Collins (ME) Cramer (ND)

Crapo (ID)

Graham (SC)

Grassley (IA) Hoeven (ND)

McConnell (KY)

Murkowski (AK)

Portman (OH) Risch (ID)

Romney (UT)

Tillis (NC)

Young (IN)

Act now! Call or email your Senators today to ask them to vote NO on the upcoming infrastructure bill. See the list of GOP Senators Backing Infrastructure Bill.

The bill that was presented to Republicans would cost taxpayers around $1.2 trillion. Then, Democrats tried to weasel an additional $3.5 trillion budget resolution into the infrastructure bill after they had the committed votes. Supposedly, the vote occurring this week will only be on the infrastructure bill, but how would we know? With Schumer’s giddiness to get it to the floor Wednesday, no one will have time to read the entire text.

We suspect that this bill will include some of President Biden’s “woke” policies like the Green New Deal, so-called “equality” measures, and critical race theory training. He has made up a new phrase, “human infrastructure,” to include Medicare expansion, universal Pre-K, and subsidized childcare. They are even considering amnesty provisions especially in the wake of a federal judge declaring that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is unconstitutional.

Senate Republicans are rightfully pushing back on a vote deadline this week. Drafting a bill behind closed doors and then introducing it a day or less before the vote is highly irresponsible. They need to hear from you that a vote on the infrastructure bill this week would be too soon and any procedural vote deserves a “NO” vote.

Call or email your Senators today to ask them to vote NO on the upcoming infrastructure bill. Please be aware that this bill does not have a number yet since it has not been introduced.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121