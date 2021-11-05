Political

Thomas Beach announces bid for SC State House

Presents a Conservative Choice for South Carolina House

Piedmont, SC --- Upstate Realtor Thomas Beach has announced his to campaign for the Republican nomination of South Carolina State Representative District 10 today.

Candidate Beach is a former US Army Airborne Ranger and previously served on staff for the Tea Party Express. Thomas Beach is married to Glair Beach, and they have three children.

Beach says his reasons for running are the community’s disappointment in current State Representative West Cox regarding social and fiscal issues. “Representative Cox abandoned South Carolina women and our little girls when he chose to side with the radical LGBTQ lobby and voted against the Save Women’s Sports Act” Thomas Beach said. “Representative Cox’s reckless fiscal spending votes has turned district 10 families into Columbia’s personal ATM to pay for pork projects” Beach continued.

Thomas Beach is a licensed realtor with Keller Williams Drive in Greenville. As a young man he served with the 75th Ranger Regiment. He and his family reside in the Piedmont area. During the height of the Tea Party movement Mr. Beach traveled with the Tea Party Express, a conservative non-profit organization as a conservative activist promoting limited government and fiscal responsibility. He has never held public office before.

The GOP Primary Election will be held in June of 2022. The winner of the Primary Election will face off with the Democrat nominee in the November General Election of 2022.

For more information on Thomas Beach his website can be found at https://www.beachforhouse.com/ where he is accepting donations. SC state law limits max contributions to $1,000 per person, per election.