Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis Announces the Opening of New Campaign Office

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -- Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis announces the opening of a new campaign office:
Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis released the following statement: "I had the blessing of opening my North Charleston office and hosted a joyous ribbon cutting ceremony! We The People are ready to take back this seat and #ReplaceMace!"
New Office is located at:
The Capital Executive Building
3236 Landmark Drive
Suite 119 & 122
North Charleston, SC 29418
To contact campaign, please reach out to
