Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis Announces the Opening of New Campaign Office

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -- Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis announces the opening of a new campaign office:

Congressional Candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis released the following statement: "I had the blessing of opening my North Charleston office and hosted a joyous ribbon cutting ceremony! We The People are ready to take back this seat and #ReplaceMace!"

New Office is located at:

The Capital Executive Building

3236 Landmark Drive

Suite 119 & 122

North Charleston, SC 29418

To contact campaign, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

----------------------

