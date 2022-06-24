We are Ready for a Post-Roe America

WASHINGTON -- In response to the monumental decision handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States this morning, overturning Roe v. Wade after forty-nine years, International Director of Charismatic Episcopal Church For Life, Fr. Terry Gensemer, offers this statement:

We are overwhelmingly moved by this historic moment, a decisive turning of the tide in this decades long fight to end abortion, and we give thanks and praise to our mighty Father in heaven for this huge leap forward.



This decision will allow states the power to enact and enforce legitimate pro-life laws without interference from the federal courts. States will finally be able to create a legal sanctuary for preborn children through the will of voters and work of legislators without fearing every effort being struck down by a higher court.



While this is a huge victory in so many ways, we must also remember that this decision does not end abortion. We still have plenty of work to do, especially in states that are doubling down to protect abortion and abortion providers.



We must continue building a cohesive culture of life across the country and fighting for established personhood for the preborn. We must not relent in our support and participation in pro-life efforts, especially life-affirming legislation and local pregnancy centers.



CEC For Life will be especially focused on equipping pro-life Christians to lead local pro-life efforts, exposing the nefarious practices of abortion clinics, especially in states where abortion will soon be banned, working alongside pregnancy resource centers to reach women in need of assistance, and continuing every effort — prayerfully, peacefully and legally — in states where preborn children are still being abandoned to the violence of abortion.



The overturning of Roe should encourage and energize each and everyone of us, and never be seen as an opportunity to relax. Let's take this momentum and keep moving forward, until every preborn child in every state is recognized as fully human and finally protected.