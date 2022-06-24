Political

For the First Time in Almost 50 Years, America is Experiencing the Reality: Abortion on Demand is no Longer the Law of the Land

MERIDIAN, Idaho -- Stanton Healthcare in Meridian, Idaho, will host a news conference at their clinic today, June 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. MT to discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade and their plans to continue providing quality care for women facing unexpected pregnancies.



The clinic is located at 2176 E. Franklin Rd, Ste 130, Meridian, ID 83642.



This is a watershed moment in American history for human rights, justice and ending abortion violence.



With this decision, the Supreme Court rejects the notion that abortion is a fundamental Constitutional right and now returns power back to the states.

However, the overturning of Roe is not a finish line, but rather a starting line for the pro-life community to move forward state by state to make abortion unthinkable.



The pro-life community rejoices abortion will end up on the scrapheap of history like chattel slavery and segregation.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"As an advocate for women, human rights and justice, I am thrilled the tragic history of abortion violence in America, created by Roe v. Wade, is ending. Our nation is now embracing the truth that unfettered access to abortion for the full nine months of pregnancy does not uplift women or advance justice and equality.

"As Roe v. Wade has been overturned, the pro-life community looks forward to working state by state to ensure abortion violence comes to an end in our nation. Stanton Healthcare will continue to offer professional and compassionate healthcare to women facing unexpected pregnancies, as well as physical and emotional support for their family; and our public policy center will actively move forward in shaping pro-life public policy and legislation.

"The pro-life community is excited about a post-Roe America where all life will be treated with dignity."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments: