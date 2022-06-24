Political

Overturned – Roe v. Wade is No Longer the Law of the Land

WASHINGTON -- This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions that decriminalized abortion in all 50 states, ending what Justice Byron White called a "an exercise in raw judicial power" that has since resulted in the deaths of over 63 million children in the womb. The vote was 6-3 in favor.



"For the first time in nearly 50 years, Roe is no longer the law of the land. A great injustice has been corrected, and that gives us new hope for our nation and a reason to rejoice," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "Half the states will now become abortion free and millions of innocent lives will be spared from the barbaric practice of abortion. This is a human rights victory beyond all others and justifies the decades of tireless work by selfless pro-life individuals and organizations, including Operation Rescue, which have worked and prayed for decades for this day."

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that was supported by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney-Barrett, noted that Roe was wrongly decided based on inaccurate information and data not related to the U.S. Constitution. This marks an end to leftist judicial activism and a return to decision-making based on the Constitution.



"If not for President Donald J. Trump and his three Supreme Court appointees, this ruling would not have been possible," said Newman. "I will be forever grateful to President Trump for his courage to stand strong against the evils of abortion. He will take his place in history as the most pro-life President ever. His legacy will be the millions of lives yet to be conceived that will have the right to be born, flourish, and contribute to this nation's greatness, thanks to his efforts.



"Any attempt by the current pro-abortion administration to undermine the Dobbs decision must be aggressively resisted," Newman added. "But for now, we focus on building an Abortion-Free America one state at a time."



Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Our goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.