National Black Pro-Life Union: Praise God - Roe is Gone

WASHINGTON -- The following is submitted by Day Gardner, President of the National Black Pro-Life Union, she is available for comment:

Praising GOD this morning!



ROE is GONE!



Giving thanks for the long awaited decision of the Supreme Court to finally right their wrongly decided law.



Also, praising GOD for my colleagues, each and every person, group and organization who have worked and lobbied for almost 50 years to stop the bloody slaughter of innocent children.



History has been made today and now our attention must be focused on the individual states.



We truly believe ALL LIFE MATTERS.



Overturning Roe was every bit as important as it was to rid our beautiful country of the institution of slavery.



The engine of the underground railroad -- will continue to roar until the day we see all abortion as a terrible thing of our historical past.



If we stand united against this horrific practice ... we shall overcome this, too!