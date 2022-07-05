Political

The Racist Agenda Behind Abortion

When African-Americans were slaves there was no abortion. Why? Because black babies were valuable. All that changed after the civil war when blacks were now seen as a potential threat to the established order. Enter Margaret Sanger and Clarence Gable, the Founder of Planned Parenthood and the head of the US eugenics movement respectively, to promote the Negro Project, and other minority population control schemes.

Hal’s returning guest, Reverend Craft explains why Roe v. Wade has nothing to do with women’s rights, and everything to do with Black genocide. For instance, today, more black babies are aborted in New York State than are born, and the majority of abortion clinics are in minority neighborhoods.