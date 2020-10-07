SALTY SEZ - Sometimes

Sometimes I think I’m living in another country. I know all our Representatives and Senators took an oath to protect our Constitution, but I see lots of them doing everything they can to act like it don’t exist. The 14th Amendment plainly states such people may not serve in Congress, but they’re still there, working hard as they can to do away with it. And I see bunches of people breaking all kinds of laws in many States and the State governments and city mayors don’t even try to stop them and put them in jail. They even tell the police to let them keep looting and burning buildings and sometimes even shooting people. That just doesn’t happen in America. Some States are even trying to shut-down Christian Churches in this country that was built on Christian principles. Like I said, sometimes I wonder what country I’m in.
