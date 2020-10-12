Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ - LISTEN! To what?

We seem to be a strange sort of people: one thing, we put a motto on our money saying “In God We Trust” then we start putting our trust in the money. Another thing; we create a Constitution saying “We The People” are the rulers of our country, then we elect people into a governmental system to guide us and wind up letting them tell us they rule over us—and we let them get away with it. Some folks say we aren’t supposed to question our rulers because Romans Chapter 13 in the Bible says so—but we are technically the rulers according to our Constitution and if those elected don’t lead us according to that Constitution, they are the ones not following the scripture. And now there’s a group in our leadership telling us we need to change our government to give them the power to do everything for us the way they want to do it. Lots of countries have tried this and they always end up worse off than they were—and lots of our people seem to think this is a good idea. The Scriptures tell us that we are destroyed because we fail to listen--that means we should listen to the Scriptures, not to the politicians or others who want to guide us down the wide road instead of the narrow path.