Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 7-11, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 7, 2019: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Rev. Carl Wesley Anderson of Born to Blaze Ministries to discuss his book, Love Speaks: 21 Ways to Recognize God’s Multi-Faceted Voice, which contains teaching, scriptures, and examples of people hearing the voice of God. Tonight Rev. Anderson reveals the way The Lord speaks to us and discusses his documentaries based on this book. Pastor Femi Akojenu of Life Zone TV discusses spiritual warfare and the indicators of spiritual attacks. This program features the music of Whitney Curry and Anointed.

Tuesday, October 8, 2019: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Stasea Morris to share testimony of how her son, Jackson Gannon, survived a head-on collision two years ago although he was not expected to live. Despite suffering a brain injury that led his doctors to believe he would be unable to walk and talk, he has learned to walk again and recently spoke his first words in nearly two years. Stasea Morris also sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, October 9, 2019: Tonight Dave Walton welcomes Dr. David Yanez back to Nite Line to share the miracles he witnessed on his second trip to South Africa this year. He also discusses his book, Igniter of Faith, and shares a testimony of how it impacted one of his readers. Pastor Andre and Eleanor Tate of Greenville, South Carolina discuss Full of Grace Ministries and how The Lord brought them together. Eleanor Tate ministers in song on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 10, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Tim and Dawna Avery to discuss their ministry, Visual Testaments, and how they share their testimonies to provide hope and healing. This program also features music from Brandon and Alissa Holt.

Friday, October 11, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.