Record Number 189 Organizations Honored as 'Certified Best Christian Workplaces'

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- Today Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI) honored 189 faith-based organizations as Certified Best Christian Workplaces for 2019.

These organizations met the certification standard determined by exemplary ratings of their employees who completed BCWI's groundbreaking Employee Engagement Survey between January and December 2019. All 189 organizations evaluated their workplaces based on BCWI's proprietary "FLOURISH Model": fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication. This year 62% of the organizations participating were Certified.

According to BCWI President Al Lopus, the record number of BCWI-Certified honorees points to three significant trends:

"The health of workplace culture in Christian-led organizations is the highest in our 17-year history. This is based on our 2019 Employee Engagement Survey results, including 39,374 employees invited to participate from 308 organizations.

"Fifty-three percent of employees identified as engaged in their work in churches, parachurch organizations and Christian-led business. Engaged employees have high energy, great enthusiasm, strong commitment and a passion for their work.

"Employees in Certified Best Christian Workplaces feel a greater sense of impact. More than 60 percent of employees in Certified Best Christian workplaces strongly agree their organization's mission causes them to feel their job is important. This is nearly 80% higher than the comparable experience of the average American worker surveyed by Gallup."

Since 2002, BCWI's Employee Engagement Survey has been completed by more than 1,100 churches, faith-based non-profits, and Christian-owned businesses in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and Central America.

About Best Christian Workplaces Institute

BCWI is an international non-profit, research-based, organizational development and human resources consulting firm, with main offices in Mercer Island, Washington. BCWI's mission is to equip and inspire Christian leaders to build a flourishing workplace.

For more information, visit Best Christian Workplaces Institute online: www.bcwinstitute.org. Each week, benefit from the proven, practical insights from top Christian leaders on the BCWI Blog (bcwinstitute.org/blog) and Flourishing Culture Podcast (bcwinstitute.org/podcast).

The organizations honored as Certified Best Christian Workplaces from January-December 2019 are:



CAMPS AND CONFERENCE CENTERS

Black Diamond Camps - Black Diamond, WA

Camp Eagle - Rocksprings, TX

Cho-Yeh Camp and Conference Center - Livingston, TX

Eagle Lake - Colorado Springs, CO

Lake Ann Camp - Lake Ann, MI

New Life Ranch - Colcord, OK

Summit Ministries - Manitou Springs, CO

UCYC - Prescott, AZ



CHURCHES

Ada Bible Church - Ada, MI

Anonymous

Bayside Community Church - Bradenton, FL

Bethany Community Church - Seattle, WA

Bethany Community Church - St. Catharines, ON Canada

Blue Oaks Church - Pleasanton, CA

The Bridge Church - Spring Hill, TN

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Canyon View Vineyard Church - Grand Junction, CO

Carey Baptist Church - Canning Vale, WA Australia

Celebration Baptist Church - Tallahassee, FL

Central Community Church - Wichita, KS

The Chapel - Baton Rouge, LA

Cherry Hills Community Church - Highlands Ranch, CO

Christ Fellowship Miami - Miami, FL

Christ's Church of the Valley - Peoria, AZ

Christian Life Assembly - Langley, BC Canada

City on a Hill - Melbourne, VIC Australia

Community Christian Church - Naperville, IL

Compass Point Bible Church - Burlington, ON Canada

CROSSROADS - Odessa, TX

Crossroads Church - Corona, CA

Crossroads Community Church - Kokomo, IN

Damascus Road Community Church - Mount Airy, MD

Doxa Deo Church South Africa - Pretoria

Doxa Deo Community Church - Tolworth, England UK

Eastern Hills Community Church - Aurora, CO

Eastminster Presbyterian Church - Wichita, KS

Eastview Christian Church - Normal, IL

Fairhaven Church - Dayton, OH

Faith Promise Church - Knoxville, TN

Fearless Churches - Holland, MI

First Baptist Orlando - Orlando, FL

First Christian Church of Johnson City - Johnson City, TN

Floris United Methodist Church / Restoration Church - Herndon, VA

Gateway - Southlake, TX

Harvest Church - Billings, MT

Highland Park United Methodist Church - Dallas, TX

Hillside Baptist Church - Moncton, NB Canada

Irving Bible Church - Irving, TX

Journey Church - Bozeman, MT

LCBC Church - Manheim, PA

Life Church - Meridian, ID

Milestone Church - Keller, TX

Miracle Life Family Church - Lusaka, Zambia

Mission Community Church - Gilbert, AZ

Mosaïek Church - Johannesburg, South Africa

newhope church - Durham, NC

NewSpring Church - Anderson, SC

Parkview Community Church - Glen Ellyn, IL

Pathway Church - Wichita, KS

Pinelake Church - Brandon, MS

Port City Community Church - Wilmington, NC

Redeemer Churches & Ministries - New York, NY

River Pointe Church - Richmond, TX

Salem Church of God - Clayton, OH

Seacoast Church - Mount Pleasant, SC

Southridge Community Church - St. Catharines, ON Canada

Summit Christian Church - Sparks, NV

Summit Church - Durham, NC

Traders Point Christian Church - Indianapolis, IN

Transformation Church - Indian Land, SC

Trinity Church - Lansing, MI

Trinity Church - Lubbock, TX

Trinity Church - Spring Hill, TN

The Village - Nolensville, TN

The Well - Geneva, IL

West Highland Fellowship Baptist Church - Hamilton, ON Canada

WestGate Church - San Jose, CA

White River Christian Church - Noblesville, IN

Whittier Area Community Church - Whittier, CA



CHRISTIAN OWNED BUSINESSES

Academy of Hair Design - Springfield, MO

Aspen Group - Frankfort, IL

Brewer Direct, Inc. - Monrovia, CA

C12 Group - San Antonio, TX

Dow Smith Contracting Company, Inc. - Smyrna, TN

EGW - Carrolton, TX

Gant Travel Management - Bloomington, IN

Hydraulic Parts Source - Harrison Township, MI

John Houston Family of Companies - Red Oak, TX

KUDZU - Rainsville, AL

LuGreg Trucking - Kingfisher, OK

Nature Nate's - McKinney, TX

The Nehemiah Company - Arlington, TX

Outreach - Colorado Springs, CO

Qualis Management - Rocky Mount, SC

Remodel Health - Indianapolis, IN

Simms Showers LLP - Leesburg, VA

Taurean - Boerne, TX

TCOR Management - New Braunfels, TX

Texas Security Bank - Farmers Branch, TX

Total Computer Solutions - Greensboro, NC

Vala Secure - Plano, TX



CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

Calvary Christian Academy - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Celebration Baptist Kinderschool - Tallahassee, FL

Colegio Cristiano Nicolás - Nabej, Guatemala

College Heights Christian School - Joplin, MO

Crossings Christian School - Oklahoma City, OK

Harvest Christian Academy - Elgin, IL

Knox Christian School - Bowmanville, ON Canada

Lionheart Children's Academy - Euless, TX

Rock Academy - San Diego, CA

Toledo Christian Schools - Toledo, OH

Trinity Academy - Wichita, KS

Westlake Preparatory Lutheran Academy - Richmond, TX

Wheaton Academy - West Chicago, IL



HIGHER EDUCATION

Alaska Christian College - Soldotna, AK

Bethlehem College & Seminary - Minneapolis, MN

Columbia Bible College - Abbotsford, BC Canada

Grace School of Theology - The Woodlands, TX

Highlands College - Birmingham, AL

Olivet Nazarene University - Bourbonnais, IL

Pacific Rim Christian University - Honolulu, HI



MEDIA

Brighter Media Group - Baltimore, MD

KSBJ - Humble, TX

LightMelbourne - Mitcham, VIC Australia

Living on the Edge with Chip Ingram - Suwanee, GA

Positive Alternative Radio - Blacksburg, VA

Precept Ministries International - Chattanooga, TN

RightNow Media - McKinney, TX



PARACHURCH AND MISSIONS

4KIDS - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Act (Advocates for Community Transformation) - Dallas, TX

Alpha USA - Naperville, IL

Anonymous

Apartment Life - Euless, TX

Bethesda - Colorado Springs, CO

Bible League International - Chicago, IL

BMA America - Conway, AR

CARE for AIDS - Atlanta, GA

Care Net - Lansdowne, VA

Catholic Christian Outreach - Ottawa, ON

Charlotte Rescue Mission - Charlotte, NC

The Christian and Missionary Alliance - Colorado Springs, CO

Christian Children's Home of Ohio - Wooster, OH

Christian Family Care - Phoenix, AZ

Coalition for Christian Outreach - Pittsburgh, PA

Compass - Kearney, NE

Compassion Australia - Warabrook, NSW

Compassion Canada - London, ON

East-West Ministries International - Plano, TX

English Language Institute - China - Fort Collins, CO

FaithBridge Foster Care - Alpharetta, GA

Family Policy Alliance - Colorado Springs, CO

FH Association Rwanda - Kigali, Rwanda

Focus on the Family Canada - Langley, BC

Generous Giving - Orlando, FL

The Global Orphan Project - Kansas City, MO

Great Commission Association of S.B.C. - Morgan Hill, CA

HOPE International - Lancaster, PA

International Student Ministries Canada - Three Hills, AB

Jewish Voice Ministries International - Phoenix, AZ

Joni and Friends - Agoura Hills, CA

Knox Area Rescue Ministries - Knoxville, TN

Lifeshape - Atlanta, GA

Light of Life Ministries - Pittsburgh, PA

The Mentoring Alliance - Tyler, TX

Miracle Hill Ministries - Greenville, SC

The Mustard Seed - Calgary, AB Canada

The Navigators - Colorado Springs, CO

New Horizons Ministries - Canon City, CO

Novo Ministries - Oklahoma City, OK

Proverbs 31 Ministries - Matthews, NC

The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command - Quincy, IL

The Salvation Army Quincy Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center - Quincy, IL

The Salvation Army South Bend Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center - South Bend, IN

Scripture Union Victoria - Mitcham, VIC Australia

St. Matthew's House - Naples, FL

Student Mobilization - Conway, AR

Union Gospel Mission - Vancouver, BC Canada

Union Rescue Mission - Wichita, KS

Upward Sports - Spartanburg, SC

Water Mission - North Charleston, SC

Water Street Mission - Lancaster, PA

West Ohio Conference UMC - Worthington, OH

WinShape Foundation, Inc. - Mt. Berry, GA

World Gospel Mission - Marion, IN



PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Anonymous

Canadian Council of Christian Charities - Elmira, ON

Classical Conversations - Southern Pines, NC

Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability - Winchester, VA

The Parable Group - San Luis Obispo, CA

