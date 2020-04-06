Religious

Pastors and Pro-Lifers Arrested While Abortion Industry Open to Spread Virus

CLEVELAND, OH --

While Florida's abortion industry remains open for business, Florida's Hillsborough County Sheriff arrested Tampa Bay Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne for conducting worship in violation of the public health social distancing rules.

While exempting the abortion industry from closure, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders Christians who worship with ten or more to face both $2,500 fines and a year in jail.

While abortion facilities remain open for business, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to close churches and synagogues "permanently" if they refuse to close their church during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Four peaceful pro-life protesters practicing social distancing were arrested for praying outside an abortion facility while at least twenty women freely walked through the open doors to obtain the elective surgery of abortion.

"How dare they jail pastors and close the doors of the church while the abortion industry remains open to spread the virus and put our lives at risk," said Faith2Action President Janet Porter, who is joined by more than one hundred national leaders and thirty thousand medical professionals in calling for the abortion industry to close to stop the spread of COVID-19 found at StopTheSpreadRightNow.com.

Porter said, "We call on President Trump and Vice President Pence to shut the door to the Coronavirus by shutting the doors of the abortion industry before the virus spreads even further," Porter added, "In a pandemic a double standard is deadly. Either there is a threat or there isn't: we must either close the doors of the abortion business or open the doors of the church."

"While free speech and freedom of religion are being banned, Planned Parenthood continues to get away with murder by violating governor's direct orders," said Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal. "The cure is now worse than the disease."

While nine Governors have issued direct orders to close abortion businesses in their states, courts are preventing those orders from being carried out, with judges issuing Temporary Restraining Orders in both Texas and Ohio, making federal protection necessary. While Oklahoma and Iowa have ceased performing abortions in their states, their citizens remain at risk from neighboring states who have not.

Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Indiana have also issued direct orders to close their state's abortion facilities but the abortion industry continues to defy those orders, putting the state and nation at risk.

"These people don't care there's a national pandemic, all they care about is baby killing," said Mark Crutcher, President of Life Dynamics. "To suggest that abortion is an essential industry is preposterous. There has always been a double standard when it comes to the abortion industry and the law but this indefensible."

Dr. James Dobson, American Family Association President Tim Wildmon, and former Majority Leader Tom DeLay are among the more than 100 leaders who are calling on the President to close the abortion industry to stop the spread. They can be found at www.StopTheSpreadRightNow.com. Concerned citizens are encouraged to call the White House at 202-456-1414.

