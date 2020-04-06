Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 6-10, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 6, 2020: Join Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn as they minister to our viewers tonight on Nite Line.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020: Tonight Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields host a Nite Line filled with great testimonies, inspirational music, and ministry.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020: Dr. Bob Shearer is joined by guests who share how The Lord has made a difference in their lives.

Thursday, April 9, 2020: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome guests to share testimonies and minister in music.

Friday, April 10, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16's studio.

