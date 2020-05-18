Religious

Wellford Baptist to host Independence Day Event

Free food, live entertainment, fireworks and more

Wellford Baptist Church will host an Independence Day bash on June 28 - the Sunday prior to the Fourth of July - featuring free food, a live band and fireworks.

The celebration, which is open to the public, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a catered meal from Greer-based Mutt's BBQ. It will be followed with a Men's Patriotic Dessert Contest. The event will then move into the sanctuary at 8 p.m. for a free concert hosted by the Carson Peters & Iron Mountain band.

Based out of Piney Flats, TN, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain is known for its old-time, bluegrass, and gospel music. The band consists of Carson; Carson’s father, Jamie Peters; Eric Marshall and Ben Marshall of Mount Airy, NC; and Austin Tate of Marion, VA.

"We are super excited to be a part of Wellford Baptist Church's Independence Day Celebration," says Carson Peters.

A big fireworks show viewed from the front parking lot of the church will follow the music, with activities wrapping up around 10 p.m.

"Come celebrate Independence Day with us," urges Craig Guy, pastor of Family Ministries & Missions at Wellford Baptist. "It will be a great evening of food, fun and fellowship."

For more information, contact Guy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or log onto This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

You can also view the event website at www.wellfordchurch.org/independence-day-celebration, or call the church at (864) 439-8741.

Wellford Baptist is located at 235 Syphrit Road in Wellford, SC.