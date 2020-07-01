Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 29 – July 3, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 29, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys Wolf of The Fiery Sword Global Ministries back to Nite Line to discuss her book on marriage. Tonight Alexys reveals insight from her books, explaining the covenant of marriage in depth and the lessons she learned from her first marriage. Alexys Wolf’s mother, RoseAnn Roth, shares her testimony of forgiving those who hurt her after she was molested as a young girl. This program features singing from Gospel Recording Artist Rob Williams.

Tuesday, June 30, 2020: Bishop Getties Jackson welcomes Johnathan Miller to Nite Line to discuss his debut novel, Between Here and Yonder, and reveal how it is loosely based on his life experiences. Johnathan Miller also sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn is joined by Leah Pangel, a former teacher and children’s minister, for an in-depth discussion on educating and raising children. Timothy Kawuma, Jim Luzze, and Grace Nakalembe, chaperones for The African Children’s Choir, discuss the experiences the children will have on tour. This program features music from The African Children’s Choir.

Thursday, July 2, 2020: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Kristie Howell Mills, Diana Tolles with Noonday, and Tammy Carpenter from Effectual Concepts.

Friday, July 3, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Cheryl Sumpter and Divine 3 for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line. Cheryl Sumpter and Bishop Kevin Magness share how Cheryl’s grandson, Colton, experienced a miraculous healing.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.