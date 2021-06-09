Religious

NIte Line Guest Line-up for June 7-11, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 7, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Dr. Marcus Gill to discuss his latest book, I See More Love. Tonight Dr. Gill examines agape love, sharing what The Bible says about love and the importance of demonstrating that love to one another. Pastor Billie Donald of Strait Christian Church in Belton, South Carolina discusses her memoir, Who I Am In Christ. This program features music from Elaine Mitchell Jones.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Billy Elder, Jr. of Silica Baptist Church in Gaffney, South Carolina to share how he experienced the love of God through the tragedy of losing his wife. Purpose Quartet ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Dave Walton is joined by Leanna Cinquanta and Amar Bista from We Ignite Nations, a Christian organization that provides solutions for communities to overcome injustice and poverty. Amar Bista shares his testimony of growing up in Nepal during a civil war and finding Christ. He also reveals how he makes a difference in his country by sharing The Gospel, rescuing traffick victims, and building water systems. The Mattingly Family sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, June 10, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they host a program about church planting. Tonight they welcome Pastor Jamie Barfield of Palmetto Pointe Church of God in Myrtle Beach and Pastor Josh Trammell of Take Heart Church in Mauldin, South Carolina to discuss this subject. Take Heart Worship Team from Mauldin, South Carolina praises our Lord and Savior in song throughout the evening.

Friday, June 11, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

