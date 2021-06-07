Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 31 - June 4, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 31, 2021: Pastor George Moore hosts a Memorial Day special tonight at 8 p.m. on Nite Line as he welcomes Pastor Micheal Blankenship of Terry Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Travelers Rest, South Carolina to share stories of loved ones who have served this country before they passed away. This program features patriotic music from Trilogy, Hannah Forrester, Emily McDowell, and Mark209.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Michael Hodge, the associate pastor of Berea First Baptist Church, to share his testimony and discuss The Book of Ephesians. Steve Lusk and Joshua Hawkins minister in music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn is joined by Leah Pangel, a former teacher and children’s minister, for an in-depth discussion on educating and raising children. Timothy Kawuma, Jim Luzze, and Grace Nakalembe, chaperones for The African Children’s Choir, discuss the experiences the children will have on tour. This program features music from The African Children’s Choir.

Thursday, June 3, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Joy Thompson Dougherty, the Minister of Music at Belton Church of God, and Karen Hendrickson, the youth pastor at Belton Church of God. Actress Annette Duncan discusses the newly released film, Dolphin Island.

Friday, June 4, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a special evening of Nite Line tonight at 8 p.m.

