Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 21-25, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 21, 2022: Join Annie Broughton as she welcomes Christian Author Edie Melson to provide insight from her latest book, Soul Care When You’re Grieving. Ministering in music tonight is Shinita Wright.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter, the founder of Love Him Love Them, to share how her ministry helps widows and orphans in need. This program features music from The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Kenny Williamson for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Thursday, February 24, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Hope Carpenter to discuss her latest book, The Most Beautiful Disaster. Tonight’s music guest is Sherry Damron.

Friday, February 25, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Michelle and Matthew Coleman from The Dream Center in Asheville, North Carolina to share the story of how they met and fell in love.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.