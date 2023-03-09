Idaho Senator Risch and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect Pro-life Centers Amid Rise in Violence

WASHINGTON -- U. S. Senator Jim Risch along with Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the Pregnancy Center Security Act to enhance security for pro-life centers and to protect staff and patients from potential violence and extremism.



The legislation would establish a grant program for pregnancy-help organizations to implement security upgrades, including the installation of security cameras and systems. Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution applauds Senator Risch for leading the way on protecting life-affirming women's centers and encourages democrats in Congress and the Biden Administration to support it.

Based in Washington, D.C., Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, pro-life centers have been subjected to violent physical attacks and some members of Congress have condemned pregnancy medical clinics and resource centers, called them 'fake clinics' and are calling for their regulation or closure.



"We are thankful Senator Risch and other members of Congress are leading the way to ensure life-affirming centers are protected from violence and extremism. Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution also calls on democrats in Congress and President Biden to support this critical piece of legislation which protects thousands of centers that provide quality medical care and tangible support to women facing unexpected pregnancies.



"With the future of abortion being such an important conversation taking place across America, it is critical to know our political leaders will not tolerate violence and hate directed toward the pro-life and pro-woman community."

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution