Weak Republican Leadership, Dangerous Consequences

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus exists to protect individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and the God-given, time-tested traditional family values that form the foundation of a free society. That means defending the privacy, safety, and dignity of men, women, and children against radical social experiments being forced into our schools, locker rooms, and communities.

The recent federal injunction forcing a Berkeley County school to allow a female student to use the boys’ restroom is not just misguided, it is an outright assault on truth, parental rights, and common sense. There is no such thing as “transitioning” from one sex to another. Sex is a biological reality, determined at conception and immutable for life. Public policy must reflect that truth, not bow to activist judges or special interests.

It was the Freedom Caucus founder Ashley Trantham, NOT House leadership, that fought for and passed the Save Women’s Sports Act, ensuring girls’ sports remain for girls. For years, we have demanded a strong, statewide law requiring that all individuals use restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their biological sex. Instead, House leadership slipped a weak, narrowly written proviso into a bloated budget. We warned it would fail, and now, as predicted, that half-measure is being dismantled in court.

SCFC Founding Member & Save Women’s Sports Champion: Ashley Trantham

This is why South Carolina must act immediately. We need a Safety in Private Spaces Act H4465 to protect bathrooms, locker rooms, and other intimate facilities, and a Parental Rights Act H3118 that restores families as the primary authority over their children’s education, health, and upbringing. Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate. The only thing missing is the courage to stand and fight.

SCFC members: Rep. Jackie Terribile & Rep. April Cromer

The people of South Carolina elected us to defend truth, protect children, and preserve the family against those who seek to erase biological reality and undermine parental authority. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus will not compromise, will not back down, and will not be silenced, no matter how loud the opposition gets.

The reality is this: South Carolina House leadership allows Democrats to chair powerful subcommittees, giving them control over the very legislation meant to protect our families. That must end. Call your Representative today and demand swift, decisive action to pass the Safety in Private Spaces Act and the Parental Rights Act. Our children’s safety and future are not negotiable.