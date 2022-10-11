Videos

Col. Douglas Macgregor Debunks Latest Ukraine Myths

Col. Douglas Macgregor joins David Gornoski to talk about Zelenskyy’s recent remarks on a “preemptive strike,” whether Russia is losing ground in Ukraine, how the outcome of the war is shaping out to be, what lies in the future for Germany, and more. Can we trust the media on what is going on in Ukraine? Why are the regions of former East Germany still atheist? Is it wise to move to big cities and leave one’s family? Full episode here: https://aneighborschoice.com/col-macg...