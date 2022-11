Videos

Is ISLAM compatible with the US Constitution?

Islam is a complete way of life according to Muslim teachings.

The Sunnah is a Muslim’s guide; Allah is their god; and Sharia is their law. No laws shall reign superior over Sharia law – even the US Constitution.

The teaching of Islam instructs the Muslims to be steadfast and patient until the upper house is fulfilled. It is then America will submit to Islam and the Sharia. Quran 47:35. Learn more in Ron Branstner's first episode with Catching Fire News.