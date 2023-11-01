WHOSE GOD IS GOD?

Whose God Is God? Human beings have asked that question since the beginning of time. There is only ONE answer to that question, do you know?

An original poem first published in a slightly different version in The Times Examiner in 2018.

(Note: “All caps” is intentional!)

SUCH MILD MANNERED MEN THESE MUSLIMS BE—

“PEACE AND LOVE” FOR THE WORLD TO SEE.

THEY LOVE THEIR “BOOKS”, SO THEIR MULLAHS PREACH,

BUT ALL THE WHILE OTHER FAITHS THEY BREACH!

SHOULD I EXPLAIN THEIR LACK OF LOVE

BY EARNESTLY IMPLORING THE ONE ABOVE?

BUT THEN THE WORDS SO STRONG AND SWEET

CAME UNTO ME IN ONE GREAT SWEEP;

LOVE IS NOT THEIRS, THE WORDS REPEAT--

TRUE GOD IS LOVE, NOR DOES HE SLEEP!

BUT MULLAHS VOW TO PREACH JIHAD

AGAINST GOD’S FLOCK IN WORDS SO MAD.

THEY CALL US “UNBELIEVERS”, HORRID INFIDELS

WHO MUST CHANGE OUR WAYS OR GO TO HELL!

ALLAH TELLS THEM WITH WORDS OF DREAD—

“CONVERT THE INFIDELS OR MAKE THEM DEAD”!

THEY KNOW NOT THE LOVE THAT JESUS SHOWS;

THEIR WAY IS WRONG, THIS THE WIDE WORLD KNOWS!

“ONCE TO EVERY MAN AND NATION, COMES THE MOMENT

TO DECIDE, IN THE STRIFE OF TRUTH WITH FALSEHOOD,

FOR THE GOOD OR EVIL SIDE.”

LOWELL TOLD US THIS SO LONG AGO—WE KNOW NOT ALL, BUT THIS RECALL—

GOD’S WORD IS TRUTH, HIS WORD IS STRONG,

ALLAH’S ‘WORD’ IS DUST, HIS ‘WORD’ IS WRONG!

THE BLOOD OF BUTCHERED MARTYRS STAINS THE DUST,

BEHEADED FOR A CAUSE UNJUST.

“TIS ALLAH’S WAY”, THE MULLAHS CRY,

“DO NOT DISTRUST, WE DO NOT LIE”!

AND NOW WE SEE THE STRIFE FORETOLD,

GOD’S WORD WILL BE FOREVER BOLD!

NOW IS GOD’S “DECIDING TIME”;

WILL HIS PEOPLE CROSS HIS LINE?

WILL THEY WALK IN JEHOVAH’S WAY,

OR RUN IGNOBLY FROM THE FRAY,

IN THE WAR OF “TRUTH WITH FALSEHOOD”,

IN THE WAR OF DARK WITH DAY?

WILL THE CAUSE OF ALLAH PROSPER?

WILL HIS WORDS THE WORLD EMBRACE?

SHALL THE WORLD’S LIGHT THEN BE DARKENED,

BECAUSE GOD’S PEOPLE REFUSED TO HARKEN?

FORBID IT LORD, THY WORD WE’LL KEEP.

FIGHT ON WE MUST, NOR WILL WE SLEEP.

ALLAH MUST GO, FOREVER BANISHED—

‘TIS GOD’S WILL, HIS FOES WILL VANISH!

"Those who will not 'live' by the law will 'die' by the law." (Scene from "The Ten Commandments" Film) God's Word states it accurately in Romans 2:12, part of which says, "All those who know the law and did what was wrong will be judged by the law."

All Christians and people of faith surely must know, even if some refuse to accept the truth, that the battle between “Allah” (or any other unscriptural “deity”) and the True God of Scripture, between light and darkness, between truth and lies, is raging all around our world, all throughout our country, sometimes even in our own homes, and has been ever since the “Evil One” told our first parents in the Garden of Eden that they, too, could be as “wise” as God if they’d just believe him. Even many of the early Israelites “listened” to the “Evil One” as they awaited Moses’ return from his “Commanding Encounter” with God on Mt. Sinai, and paid the ultimate “price” for their disobedience. (A Biblical “scene” so well presented in the 1956 film, “The Ten Commandments”.)

This battle is for the hearts and minds of mankind, and it will not cease until its final outcome. If you are a Bible-believing Christian, you know the “end” of the story—you know who “wins”. If you are not yet one of God’s children, you still have time to declare for the “winning side”. But remember that Jesus tells men in His Word: “He that is not with me is against me….” (Matthew 12:20). I pray that if you don’t yet know Jesus THE Messiah as your personal LORD and Savior, you’ll study about Him in His Word, you’ll talk to someone (a pastor or friend or family member) who IS a Bible-believing Christian, you’ll confess your previous sinful life to Him in prayer, will take Him into your life as your LORD and Savior, and then will join HIS “family” of Christian believers and live with him in Paradise, eternally.