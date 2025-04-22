CIVILIZATION’S INTERREGNUM—PART 21

THE TRIUMPH OF FREEDOM

(Note: Click HERE to read the previous CIVILIZATION’S INTERREGNUM columns.)

THE CONCLUSION OF A MULI-PART “LECTURE” BY A FICTIONAL “HISTORY PROFESSOR” TO A CLASS OF YOUNG ADULTS SOMETIME IN THE 32nd CENTURY.

Someday, there will be a "new civilization" on earth, governed by the LORD JESUS! Are you Ready?

“We’ve about come to the conclusion of these forays into man’s inhumanity to his fellow man. Had we been able only to concentrate on one war, or on a decade of two of insanity, we might have attempted to partly understand the abominable behaviors of many of our ancestors. But what is unjustifiable, to my mind at least, is that this “behavior”—this desire to enslave and brutalize and control one’s fellow human beings—lasted for over 400 years, from the onset of the Civil War in the Old United States, ca. 2030 A.D., to the glorious forming of a free and Christian country named The Republic of Gorga-Caro in the early years of the 25th century, a country that arose out of the ashes of the former Confederated Republics of America, and the unnamed small and temporary tyrannies that occupied the former borders of that once-illustrious and noble nation.

“We know that by the mid-2300’s A.D., the word “Christian” had ceased to be used, and the followers of Jesus the Messiah—the Christ of Scripture—became known as “The Jesus Sect”, or “Jesus Followers”. Persecution of The Jesus Sect became even worse during this time, again according to the mostly oral traditions passed down the centuries to us, because they tried to separate themselves from the surrounding evil and refused to worship the pagan “gods” that had been resurrected or established by the newly ignorant, abetted by the “Prophet Orwell”, an older, probably mythological being, and the “Prophet Kalmark”, an actual historic figure who lived during the Dark time, we now know, and who was credited with establishing the totalitarian Markist Party in Old Democrata. His background was recorded in that remarkable historic artifact, “The Journal of James Patterson”, that, as we know, was discovered buried underneath the “Old White Church” in what was then the village of Andria, a little over 500 years ago.

“Both of these “prophets”, and the belief system that formed around them, became the basis for the extreme secular humanist system that was totally predominate in Old Democrata, and which Christian Patriots in that tyrannical nation (especially the highly organized and effective “Resisto Movement”), fought against so long, starting in the late 25th century and lasting well into the 26th century, when political and religious freedom and a constitutional form of government were re-established on this continent, and our Heavenly Father was worshipped openly once again.

“Persecution of The Jesus Sect varied from place to place, but eventually became total and severe in Old Democrata by the early 2400’s A.D. The well known historic document that I just mentioned: The Journal of James Patterson, was dated A.D. 2410. Patterson was the last surviving Elder of that “Old White Church” in Andria Village (a church congregation and building that still exist), and was a real person who lived during this time and who documented the persecution against Christians in Old Democrata. As you know, that ancient journal is known world-wide today, and is one of only a handful of surviving eye-witness accounts of persecution of Christians—or The Jesus Sect, or Jesus Followers, as they called themselves then, by the government of that tyrannical nation during those centuries. Interestingly, the persecution and tyranny didn’t appear to have ever been as intense in what became The Republic of Gorga-Caro, especially around the area of its capital, Richmon, where Christians were welcomed and soon became the de facto rulers. There is also good evidence that several of Patterson’s fellow disciples worked as missionaries in what became The Republic of Gorga-Caro, faithfully spreading the Christian Gospel, so it would appear that their efforts were not in vain, as Elder Patterson had hoped..

For those of you who have studied historical sources, and the few records left by Elder Patterson and those other disciples who left Andria with him to begin their missionary journeys, we know that out of that great evil that he wrote about in his Journal, a great good resulted, for we know that within a century of this massacre of the members of Andria’s “Old White Church”, the nation of Democrata was full of Christians, or “Jesus Followers” as they called themselves then, and freedom was eventually reestablished there. And the region around Andria Village, where so much persecution of our Christian ancestors occurred, became one of the greatest centers of Christian thought and resistance to the evil of that ruling Council of Elites they all so feared. Because of those faithful disciples who were sent out by Elder Patterson so long ago as missionaries, and who were used by our God to end the evil that our Christian brothers and sisters of the early 25th century had endured for so long, freedom was reborn on much of this continent, and the free nations now on The Great Northern Continent were eventually established, being known today, of course, as The United Republics of America. So in that regard, I find Elder Patterson’s historic Journal not only tragic, in a sense, but also very inspiring. If you haven’t read it yet, you must do so as soon as you can.

“Research from the last century, from sources in both Mamooda and The Royal Russian Republic indicated that the anti-Christian frenzy I mentioned earlier did become evident in the early 2200’s A.D. in what became Old Democrata, and eventually it spread to what later became The Republic of Gorga-Caro by the mid-2200’s A.D. In what eventually became Old Mamooda, a significant amount of the knowledge of the past was destroyed in their “Time of Trouble’, starting in the early 2300’s A.D., but Old Mamooden records revealed that numerous prominent and strong “clans”, or ruling families, arose in that country in those years and established powerful dictatorships shared, somewhat reluctantly but mostly peacefully, by these influential families who were always struggling for dominance.

“We know that the destruction of knowledge and the killing of educated people was not as total in Old Mamooda as it was in Old Democrata and what had been The Confederated Republics of America, for some of the strongest warlords, or clan leaders, protected books and historical records and even welcomed educated outlanders into Old Mamooda as long as they were willing to convert to the Mamooden Faith, which was the only religious tradition ever permitted in Old Mamooda. The Christian faith was never allowed to be openly practiced in that country, of course, and any Christian missionaries who ventured into Old Mamooda, always surreptitiously, were killed by the authorities if they were detected. As I’ve told the members of my History of Religious Persecution classes, it took genuine courage and dedication to be a real and practicing Christian in those times.

“But praise our Heavenly Father that by ca. 2425 A.D., the people living in the ravaged remnants of The Confederated Republics of America revolted against the repression of their then domestic warlords, and the new, free Constitutional Republic of Gorga-Caro was established with an elected legislature and an elected President, supported by a strong military force. As we all know, it was The Republic of Gorga-Caro that eventually led the way into unification with Old Democrata in 2559 A.D., which led to the formation of The United Republics of the East. Since that time, of course, The Republic of Aztlan and The Republic of Mamooda have also been incorporated within The United Republics of the East, to form THE UNITED REPUBLICS OF AMERICA, the nation we now live in, support, and love.

“The people of Old Democrata never did succeed in a total revolt against their repressive tyranny, dominated by The Council of Elites (although they did try to revolt in different places and times), until 2515 A.D. Several powerful warlords had long before established themselves as a “Ruling Supreme Council of Elites” by ca. 2380 A.D., which eventually became the despised and feared “Council of Elites”, composed of nine powerful warlords who ruled on the Council for life.

Untold numbers of Resistos and Patriots in Old Democrata (for example, Jozef and Alis Lea, General John Moor, Supreme Commander Wilam Barg, General Lan Green, Tomas and Saly Lea, Pale and Neeno Anson, and so many others) began, around 2515 A.D. or somewhat before, to proclaim that they had tolerated all the repression they were going to tolerate, and assisted by many freedom fighters from The Republic of Gorga-Caro, eventually staged the successful and continent-changing revolution against the evil Council of Elites that overturned its long rule of repression and lead the way to the world of freedom we enjoy today.

“May we who live in the 32nd century always remember that once there were people who had been forced to live in ignorance and fear, and who eventually determined that, using “the whole armor of God”, they would no longer do so. With “God as their Defender and Protector” they eventually emerged victorious. May our Heavenly Father be praised! To Him be the glory!”

------------------

(END OF SERIES)