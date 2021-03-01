The Democrat Party Is Now “The Klan of New Bolsheviks,” And Is A Deadly Enemy Of Our Freedoms!

Kark Marx, Fredrick Engles, Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin - the Patron Saints of the Klan Bolsheviks of the U.S.A. (formerly the Democrat Party).

Now why would I accuse our “old time” Democrat Party of being a ‘deadly enemy of our freedoms’? Isn’t this the same old Democrat Party of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers? Yes, pretty much. Isn’t this the same Democrat Party that fought AGAINST women’s right to vote from 1878 through 1919, and even opposed the Women’s Suffrage Amendment (19th) in 1920 until “Kaiser Woodrow Wilson”, as he was mockingly called by most Americans--the racist Democrat POTUS-- finally saw the handwriting on the wall and decided to bow to Republican pressure and endorse women’s suffrage? Yes, it is.

Isn’t this the same Democrat Party that was responsible for giving us Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid (all three of which are essentially bankrupt or soon will be), multiple “civil rights” laws, Obamacare, and a huge “Imperial” federal government? Yep. Isn’t this the same Democrat Party that gave us the personal income tax back in 1913, and the privately owned Federal Reserve System, also in 1913, that destroyed the constitutionally mandated gold and silver backing for our currency, thus assuring endless inflation? Uh huh! That’s the one. Didn’t the same Democrat party contribute to the crippling of the concept of “federalism” bequeathed to us by our Forefathers by pushing through the 17th Amendment, thereby denying our states their previous constitutionally mandated right to select U.S. Senators? Yes, it did. Hasn’t the same Democrat Party given us ever-increasing budget deficits and endless wars? It sure has. Didn’t that same Democrat Party push to entangle our nation in the surreptitious scheme to merge us into a ‘world government’—a “new world order”—by involving us in the anti-American, Marxist dominated (then and now) United Nations Organization in 1945? Indeed, it’s the SAME Marxist/socialist/collectivist Democrat party that has despised our constitutional republic almost from the time it was founded back in the late 1820’s.

(Now, to be fair, the party of compromisers and RINOS—the possibly terminally ill Republican Party—aided and abetted the Democrats in many if not most of these “accomplishments” of the past, because the “R” party long ago decided that it was better to be the “Democrat-Lite” party rather than standing firm on constitutional principles, and it has done an admirable job doing that ever since its founding by a group of Marxists/socialists in Ripon, New York on March 20, 1854.)

Isn’t this the same Democrat Party that has been around since the early 19th century—the same party that perpetuated the evil institution of human chattel slavery far beyond the time when it should have been dismantled? It is. Isn’t this the same Democrat Party that fostered the freedom and dignity destroying “Jim Crow” laws that kept our minorities as second class citizens for a century or more? Yep, it’s the same big government Democrat party now as then, and far too many of our minority citizens are still controlled by the “modern” versions of Jim Crow laws, i.e. endless federal welfare programs and endless lies that keep them on the “federal plantation” their entire lives and that have virtually destroyed most minority families, rather than openly restricting them only to certain neighborhoods and forbidding them to use all of the infrastructure and benefits of a “civilized” white culture that the Democrats favored and enforced earlier in our nation’s history. Again, we all must acknowledge that yes, it’s the same Democrat party today that kept minorities “in their place” from the period of Reconstruction up until the 1960’s, when the Republican Party discovered a small amount of ‘backbone’ and stood up to the party of the modern Ku Klux Klan and the real “white supremacists”, senior leaders of Congress who had “D’s” (and probably some with “R’s”) after their names.

Well then, you ask, didn’t the Democrat Party produce many notable and “great” presidents of the U.S.? I’m not certain whether the word ‘great’ can be associated with any former Democrat presidents, (and precious few Republican ones). “Infamous” or “lackluster” or “treacherous” may describe them more accurately. A case in point is Democrat President Andrew Jackson, who became a national hero as a result of his victory over the English military at the 1815 Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812. He remains ‘heroic’ in the minds of many Americans today, but there are aspects of his life that would cloud his reputation were they well known in our time. Jackson, like many others of his day, was engaged in the slave trade, even transporting slaves illegally across Indian land in Tennessee at one time. Jackson had a well known low opinion of Indians as well as slaves. He also had the reputation for a fierce temper, and any friends who offered him any advice contrary to his opinion were treated instantly as enemies! Jackson had a reputation as a bellicose man who did his best to make certain that all “good Indians” were dead Indians, or at least run off of their land and banished to the hell of “Indian Territory” out west in what is now Oklahoma. He was known to be a notorious adulterer and a man determined to have his own way, his military orders or the constitution be damned.

A series of Democrat incompetents followed the Jackson years. Martin Van Buren (1837-1841); James Polk (1845-1849) and Franklin Pierce (1853-1857), the latter two of whom had been involved in the “Young America” communist movement so active in the 19th century. Two of the most notorious and anti-constitutional Democrat presidents of the first half of the 20th century were Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) and Franklin Roosevelt (1933-1945), both of whom were not-so-secretly involved in the pro-marxist/collectivist machinations of their times. Wilson was a notorious racist who despised black people and the U.S. Constitution, saddled the nation with the (at that time) unconstitutional individual income tax amendment (16th) and the sinister Federal Reserve Banking System. He also encouraged the birth of the anti-American sovereignty, pro-“New World Order” Council on Foreign Relations, headquartered in New York City.

Roosevelt, as we know, was a big-spending socialist who flooded our government with communists. He was a philandering adulterer, a lover of big government, a conniver and an Anglophile who, in order to get us involved in WW11 in support of England, did all he could to antagonize the Japanese government of the time into attacking the U.S. at Pearl Harbor, an attack he knew was coming but purposely failed to warn our military about it.

President Harry Truman (1945-1953) was a feisty former member of The Ku Klux Klan (in the 1920’s and perhaps later) who seemed popular because of his battles with “big business”. He is remembered also for allowing communists within his administration, and for firing the great military hero, 5-Star General of the Army, Douglas MacArthur, who actually wanted to win the Korean War.

Little positive can be said of the following Democrat presidents. President John Kennedy (1961-1963), a serial adulterer and member of the anti-American sovereignty group, The Council on Foreign Relations, who betrayed the Cuban Freedom fighters by reneging on his word to support their invasion landing at the Bay of Pigs, deciding at the last moment to withdraw American air power which would have undoubtedly meant all the difference and which would have resulted in freeing Cuba from decades of dictatorial rule by the brutal communist, Fidel Castro. (I recall that day, April 17, 1961 well, and like many Americans then, I was terribly disappointed that “our” president had let down the Cuban people in their quest to throw off the yoke of Castro’s dictatorship.)

Then there was President Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969), another philandering adulterer and big government, big spending autocrat, who “discovered” how to get dead people to vote for him, and who got us entangled for years in his no-win Vietnam War. President Jimmy Carter (1977-1981) was an ex-Navy officer and an incompetent POTUS who did his best to grow government. He gave away our Panama Canal, which China basically controls today. Carter was a member of two subversive organizations—the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, the later of which he had been personally selected for membership by Zbigniew Brzezinski (also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations) in 1976.

Who can forget President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), a serial philanderer, an adulterer, a woman-beater and rapist, a long time member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and along with his wife, Hilary, one of the top “Deep State” players of our time? And who can forget (although we’d like to) the probably illegitimate President Barack Obama (2009-2017) (yes—I still believe he was born in Kenya, thus making him Constitutionally ineligible to be a U .S. President)? Obama believed it was his job to “fundamentally transform the United States”, and he did his best over eight years to do so. During his tenure, government grew ever-larger, more powerful, and much closer to national bankruptcy. Race relations deteriorated significantly, American jobs and industries disappeared overseas, mainly to one of our major

adversaries, communist China, the bureaucracy grew exponentially, and huge budget deficits became the norm. Obama, of course, rose from a virtual pauper to a multi-millionaire during and after his two terms.

Now I’m not suggesting that Democrats have contributed to the degradation of our Constitutional Republic without HELP from the party of compromise, the TIMID RINO PARTY. Many Republican presidents and recent Republicans in high office are now, or were during their time in power, members of the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations. Democrats have no monopoly on stabbing our constitutional republic in its back. And that leads us directly to the shady and sleazy (and MARXIST) President Joe Biden Administration, led (?) by a totally corrupt and mentally challenged socialist senior citizen as our POTUS and an ambitious and ruthless socialist former prosecutor and U.S. Senator as our V.P. (but who plans to be POTUS in the near future), both of whom are going to try their best to complete Comrade Obama’s goal of “fundamentally transforming America” into a far leftist, socialist/collectivist tyranny where what “they” say is law, and where resistance results in the heavy fist of retribution coming down on one.

And yes, this is the SAME Joe Biden who once upon a time was against allowing undocumented, ILLEGAL aliens into our nation, but who NOW preaches to all of our nation that we should be pleased that “white folks are now the minority” in the U.S., that this is “a good thing”, and that he assures the rest of the world who want to emigrate here that they will be welcome, with almost no questions asked, and that this will last for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, this is the SAME Joe Biden Democrat administration that is now begging hordes of mongrel and desperate illegals that President Trump refused to allow into our nation, insisting that they stay in Mexico or other Hispanic countries until they had a legal hearing on their asylum applications, to come among our often out-of-work citizens, all expenses paid, virtually NO tests for disease administered to them, and released helter-skelter into our population to await their “hearings” years in the future, to which the vast majority will never show up. Sadly, this is the SAME sleazy, corrupt, and Democrat Joe Biden Administration that is now releasing convicted criminals and criminal aliens OUT of prison and onto the streets and neighborhoods of our towns and cities where they can prey on law-abiding citizens. (And have already done so on multiple occasions).

Over most of the years of its existence, the Democrat Party—what has in recent years morphed into what I now call ‘The Klan of New Bolsheviks’—has usually always advocated and passed laws that take from one group of taxpayers to give to some other group of taxpayers (or non-taxpayers in many cases), and always in the name of providing some “urgently needed” service or benefit to certain targeted segments of our society. Unfortunately, its “red-headed stepchild”, the “R” Party, has long had a history of advocating and passing laws that have destroyed the constitutional power of Congress to maintain the independence (the sovereignty) of the American nation, and along with the Bolshevik Party, pass “pacts” or “treaties” that are sold as “free trade agreements” but which, in reality, are regional government treaties that have little to do with ‘trade’ but that operate under the auspices of the United Nations Organization, tying the U.S. and other nations together by economically integrating them (a case in point is the recently passed USMCA Trade Agreement, so favored by ex-President Trump). In that respect, BOTH of our existing political parties are the ENEMIES of our Constitutional Republic! The Democrat Klan of New Bolsheviks has just had a much longer time in which to perfect its TREASON against the U.S. Constitution!

There is a long history of Democrat politicians and leftist groups whose seeking after power is actually a war against the U.S. Constitution! In the past this ‘war’ has been so intense that it has been blatantly advocated and publically flaunted plans to scrap the Constitution of our Founders and replace it with a new, Marxist-oriented form of government. For example, back in 1854 William Lloyd Garrison, the well known newspaperman and a radical abolitionist and Marxist sympathizer, openly burned a copy of the U.S. Constitution on a Boston street. Garrison’s goal was to destroy our Constitution—all in the name of ‘abolishing slavery’. But he wanted that venerable document to be gone completely, not merely amended.

Today, “our” Federal Government is not-so-slowly morphing into a totalitarian entity that is striving to end the American people’s loyalty to constitutional principles and respect for the Republican system of government our Founders mandated for us, and is demanding loyalty to IT—particularly to the Democrat Party portion of IT that quite obviously has been captured by the far left communist/socialist/collectivist wing of the federal bloated monstrosity, or what I accurately refer to as The Klan of New Bolsheviks. If we’re not vigilant right NOW, the “new” Bolsheviks will be just as dangerous, or more so, than the “old” Bolsheviks in Russia were, hordes of whom migrated to the U.S. before and after the Russian Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 to begin the process of injecting their particular brand of Marxist infestation in our body politic. They and their fellow travellers and their political descendants have been far more successful in inducing their collectivist poison into our nation than most of us realize. They are now seeing the victory of their centuries-long war against God and family and freedom getting closer and closer, and they can “taste” success. We, the Christians and Patriots of the U.S. can’t allow that to happen! If we do, we’ll deserve all of the misery, violence, loss of our liberties, and even worse that will surely come our way!