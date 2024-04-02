Iran Vows Revenge For Deadly Israel Strike

TEHRAN/JERUSALEM (Worthy News) – An all-out military confrontation between Israel and Iran appeared on the horizon early Tuesday local time as Iran vowed revenge after Israeli warplanes reportedly destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, killing at least seven people.

Among those who died in the suspected Israeli attack was a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds force, officials confirmed.

Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, said Tehran’s response to the strike would be “at the same magnitude and harshness”

Iran said that several long-serving diplomats were killed alongside Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Zahedi’s deputy, Gen Haji Rahimi.

It was also reported that Brigadier General Hossein Amirollah, the chief of general staff for the Quds force in Syria and Lebanon, was among the dead.

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said: “We consider this aggression to have violated all diplomatic norms and international treaties.l

He claimed that Israeli Prime Minister “Benjamin Netanyahu has completely lost his mental balance due to the successive failures in Gaza and his failure to achieve his Zionist goals”

Israel did not yet comment on the reported strike.

However Netanyahu has made clear he would destroy Iran-backed groups such as Hamas while his government pledged that Israel won’t allow Iran to have nuclear weapons amid concerns about its nuclear program.