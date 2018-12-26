Business

ServiceMac Locating New Operations in Lancaster County, Creating Approximately 1,000 New Jobs

$24 Million Investment in 100,000-square-foot Office Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ServiceMac, a mortgage subservicing company, today announced plans to locate new operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $24 million capital investment is projected to create approximately 1,000 new jobs over the next five years.

Led by industry veteran Bob Caruso, ServiceMac is backed by some of the leading practitioners in the mortgage servicing industry. Committed to providing a robust, scalable and digitally-driven subservicing process, the company features full lifecycle management, end-to-end compliance and tailored solutions to fit clients’ operations and priorities. ServiceMac aims to bring superior technology, products and services to the mortgage industry, bolstered by personalized service and support with the utmost focus on customer satisfaction.

The company plans to move into a 100,000-square-foot office facility in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park, located in Indian Land, S.C. Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2019, and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Lancaster County to assist with costs associated with the project.

For additional information on ServiceMac, visit www.servicemacusa.com.

QUOTES

“ServiceMac looks forward to establishing our operations in Lancaster County and being able to recruit locally from a strong talent pool. We appreciate the efforts of both local and state economic development partners in helping us make the decision to locate in South Carolina possible.” – ServiceMac CEO Bob Caruso

“ServiceMac’s decision to establish operations with 1,000 new jobs in Lancaster County speaks volumes to the confidence in both our people and the business-friendly climate of South Carolina. We are proud to celebrate economic diversity in every corner of the state, and we are proud that ServiceMac is choosing to call South Carolina home. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement reinforces a growing trend – that South Carolina is ‘Just right’ for office operations. We are pleased that ServiceMac will call our state home and look forward to seeing them grow and thrive for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Lancaster County has become a premier destination for corporate headquarters facilities, and ServiceMac’s decision continues the trend. We couldn’t be happier that Lancaster County will be the base of their operations and the many well-paying jobs which they will bring. The company’s confidence in our business climate and workforce is very much appreciated. Congratulations to ServiceMac, the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (formerly Charlotte Regional Partnership) and the S.C. Department of Commerce for working together to make this announcement possible.” –Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“It’s another golden day for Lancaster County with ServiceMac locating its operations in Indian Land. The ServiceMac team is impressive; and, from the outset, the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development was strongly committed to winning this highly-competitive project. Lancaster County has earned a reputation for being the location of choice in the Charlotte region for newer companies seeking the right environment to successfully execute aggressive business strategies. We welcome ServiceMac to that growing and impressive list.” –Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Director Jamie Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS