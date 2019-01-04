Business

VTL Precision Expanding Lowcountry Presence with New Operations in Berkeley County

$8.2 Million Investment to House New Business Line in Goose Creek, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – VTL Precision, a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-engineered engine, transmission and turbocharger components for the commercial vehicle and passenger car markets, is locating new operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $8.2 million investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.

VTL Precision is a venture of VTL Group, a privately-owned automotive and precision engineering company with manufacturing operations in Europe, India and North America. Specializing in the design, development and manufacture of high-specification, complex machined components, VTL Group supplies a variety of original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers.

The company’s new facility, located at the Crowfield Corporate Center at 5 Corporate Parkway, Goose Creek, S.C., will house a new business line to produce automotive components. The facility will complement VTL’s existing operations in Palmetto Commerce Park. Those interested in joining the VTL Precision team should visit the company’s careers page online.