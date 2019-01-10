Business

Central Packaging and Crating, Inc. expanding Greenwood County operations

Company investing more than $6 million in continued growth

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Central Packaging and Crating, Inc., a manufacturer of wooden, heat-treated pallets, is expanding its operations in Greenwood County. The company's $6 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.

Launched in 1998, Central Packaging and Crating is one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in South Carolina by volume. Located at 101 Joe Bernat Drive in Greenwood, S.C., the company will be upgrading an adjacent vacant facility, installing a new cut-up line for pine wood and expanding production of pine pallets.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and interested applicants can apply in person at that time. For more information on the Central Packaging and Crating, Inc., contact Kevin Neuman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

QUOTES

"I would like to thank the community of Greenwood for supporting us now for the past 20 years. We are proud of our continued growth, and look forward to being a partner for success in both Greenwood County and the state of South Carolina." -Central Packaging and Crating, Inc. President Kevin Neuman

"We're proud of our existing industries in South Carolina, and Central Packaging and Crating is a perfect example of Team South Carolina's strength. Congratulations to Greenwood County on this wonderful announcement, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this great company." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"Central Packaging and Crating has been a longtime member of Team South Carolina, and I'm proud to see them continue to thrive. This expansion is a big win for Greenwood County, and I'm excited to see the difference these 37 new jobs will make there." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"Central Packaging and Crating's decision to expand here is another positive sign that Greenwood County's efforts to retain quality companies are paying dividends. We remain committed to making Greenwood County and South Carolina a better place to do business, and we welcome Central Packaging and Crating, Inc.'s growth in our community." -Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs

"Greenwood County is 'Perfectly situated' for wood products, so it is great to see a company in that sector growing. We are excited about the continued growth of jobs in our community." -Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske

FIVE FAST FACTS