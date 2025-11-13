Creationist cosmology - Possible Ways It Can Be Tested

One of the important factors about this possible cosmology is the fact that it can be tested. Besides being based on Dr. Russell Humphreys' white hole cosmology, what this specific model has going for it is that it is fine-tuned to explain a specific set of observations. To get the proper results, there needs to be a gravity well created by a significant amount of matter whose only possible Visible indicator would be the cosmic background radiation.

The first possible test is making predictions about future type 1A supernova observations, to see how accurately they can be predicted by this cosmology. This is not so much about when they will be seen, but exactly how well they fit this model when observed. Redshift can be predicted.

The second possible test would be to model the cosmic background radiation to see how well it fits the matter at the edge of the universe that is necessary for this cosmology. Based on the Bible, this matter would consist mainly of water or the components thereof, and the spectrum should be consistent largely with oxygen and hydrogen at temperatures of 2.725 Kelvin. This would be just 2.725 degrees Celsius above absolute zero.

The third possible test would be to see how the distribution of matter within the universe affects the results. This should be a helpful part for improving the accuracy of the other two tests, as well as possibly developing additional tests for this model.

In conclusion, this cosmology not only does away with the need for dark energy, but in the process, it produces a testable Creationist model, something that dark energy is not. As a result, this is a possibility that needs to be considered when evaluating what we observe in the universe.