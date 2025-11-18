Creationist Cosmology - Conclusion

It is interesting to notice just how many rescuing devices evolutionists have to come up with to save their theories from reality. Dark energy is definitely one of the biggest. Here is a clear case of a situation where starting with biblical assumptions leads to a cosmology that naturally explains the data without any need for their rescuing device.

The simple fact of the matter is that the notion of dark energy is nothing but the ultimate rescuing device for what is a totally naturalistic, unbiblical cosmology. You don't have to believe in the full biblical account to see the problem with the assumptions that result in the notion of dark energy. Fundamentally behind it is the essentially atheistic idea that we do not hold a special place in the universe. The simple fact of the matter is that, if life and mankind were specifically created by God on Earth, then there is no reason not to suspect that we are near the center of the universe, particularly since it agrees with observation.

Now, I grant you that some people will shy away from this idea because it reminds them of Geocentrism. However, they’re not even remotely the same concepts. Geocentrism is the idea that everything revolves around a stationary Earth. The solar system, being near the Physical center of the universe, is completely different. It is just about our location with regard to everything else. This Earth is still rotating and orbiting the sun, In the entire solar system is orbiting inside the Milky Way Galaxy.

Based on Doctor Russell Humphreys' White Hole cosmology, this cosmology simply postulates that the biblical waters above the firmament make up about twice the mass of the rest of the universe and that it exists beyond the farthest Galaxy and possibly could be the source of the cosmic background radiation, since it would have an extremely low temperature. That is, unless the cosmic background radiation is an extremely redshifted version of the light created by God on day one of the creation week.

What this demonstrates is that a bounded universe with the solar system near the center eliminates any need for dark energy. This is because the expansion is not actually accelerating, but the distant galaxies are slightly blueshifted, creating the illusion of an accelerating expansion when the possibility of gravitational redshift is eliminated by an unbounded universe.

Consequently, we have a bounded creationist cosmology that fits the biblical description, and at the same time eliminates the need for the rescuing device of dark energy. This rescuing device was invented purely to save the Big Bang cosmology from reality. However, the interpretation that leads to dark energy is exclusively a result of the unbounded universe of the Big Bang cosmology, but it turns out that a bounded universe eliminates this problem without the rescuing device.