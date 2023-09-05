Community

Club Champion Celebrates Annual ‘Putter Fitting Month’

Custom club fitter offers free putter fittings to encourage a fitted flat stick

Willowbrook, IL -- There’s nothing worse than a three-putt on a hole that should have been an easy par. Could practice help? Always. But there’s a chance something else is keeping you from reaching your putting potential — your equipment. To solve this problem, Club Champion, the globe’s top custom fitter, created Putter Fitting Month to focus on the club responsible for roughly 40% of your strokes.

From September 1 to October 2, 2023, every Club Champion location will waive the putter fitting fee, valued at $125, for any golfer who purchases a new putter or custom putter shaft with Club Champion installation.

“We see golfers come in all the time wanting more distance or looking to increase fairways hit, but somehow ignore their putter,” says Nick Sherburne, Club Champion founder. “Putting may not be as sexy as bombing it off the tee, but your putter is arguably the most important club in the bag if you’re looking to truly play better golf and lower your scores.”

So how does it work? It starts with an unrivaled number of putter options, including models from brands like Evnroll, Sacks Parente, SeeMore, Scotty Cameron, SWAG, Bettinardi Golf, PING, and many more. Those brands, plus putter shaft options from a variety of companies, combine with Science and Motion (SAM) PuttLab technology to help Club Champion master fitters to pinpoint the perfect putter. Their fitters have been trained to understand what each putter brings to the table, and their only goal is to find the best combination of components to lower your scores.

To complement their expansive equipment knowledge and options, Club Champion master fitters are also trained to analyze SAM PuttLab metrics to precisely break down what’s going on with your existing putter. Key criteria about your stroke — club path, face angle at impact, loft, lie angle, consistencies of rotation — should be considered when seeking out a new putter. Data from the SAM PuttLab helps fitters address those things, as well as other elements like head style, weight, putter length, face balancing and even toe-hang. Your Club Champion fitter will explain what areas need to be changed with a new putter or simply adjusted on your current putter.

Whether you are an occasional golfer or on the links weekly, every player benefits from a custom-fitted putter. To take advantage of Club Champion’s Putter Fitting Month promotion, please visit clubchampion.com to book a putter fitting in the month of September.

---------------------------

About Club Champion

Club Champion is the globe’s most prominent name in custom club fitting and building services. Established in 2010, there are now 120 Club Champion locations internationally, including studios in Canada, the UK, and Australia. Each US studio offers golfers access to over 60 brands and more than 65,000 hittable head and shaft combinations. Club Champion has solidified their position at the top of the industry through comprehensive Tour-level fittings, unrivaled club building, and the use of top-tier technology. The company is headquartered in Willowbrook, Illinois, USA, and boasts more than 400 employees, including hundreds of the most highly trained Master Fitters in the world. For more information about Club Champion, visit clubchampion.com.