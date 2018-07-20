Community

Johnson C. Smith University Student Awarded Scholarship From Local Business

Dawn Arvelo, a Johnson C. Smith University student, received a 2018 Academic Scholarship from Triangle Pest Control.

Local pest control company, Triangle Pest Control, chose Johnson C. Smith University student, Dawn Arvelo, as their 2018 academic scholarship winner. The Triangle Pest Control Scholarship Fund is a merit-based scholarship awarded to a student who wants to further education in business administration, management, marketing or other business-related fields.

Donnie Shelton, local businessman and Triangle Pest Control owner, says, “One of our favorite ways to give back to our community is by awarding a scholarship each year. We take great joy in investing in the lives of our winners and assisting them with their academic pursuits.”

Arvelo is a junior at Johnson C. Smith University while also working as a Senior Project Manager. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and possess a 4.0 GPA

Arvelo has been employed by Charter Communications since 2012. She also teaches group fitness and volunteers at the Greater Charlotte YMCA regularly. Additionally, she is also a board member of the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of the Carolinas.

Triangle Pest Control considers it a great honor to assist Ms. Arvelo with the pursuit of her education and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors!

____________________________________________________________________________

About Triangle Pest Control

Triangle Pest Control is a full-service pest control company that was founded by Donnie Shelton in Holly Springs, NC. Since 2006, they have expanded their service into three states across the US. Triangle Pest Control takes great pride in giving back to their local communities.