High School Students at BJU Summer Mass Communication Program

Caption1
Ashley Crouse from Seneca, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Scales, participated in the Journalism and Mass Communication Program at Bob Jones University. The students were exposed to TV and Radio broadcasting in the WBJU Campus TV and Radio Station. The students learned how to do news, weather and sports as live TV broadcasting in studio. During the week, the students took a field trip to a marketing firm and also visited the Greenville Drive Fluor Field where the executives explained how the Greenville Drive is marketed in the Upstate area.
