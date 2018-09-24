Community

In Memory of Minnie Ruth Mills Trippi, 1934 - 2018

Obituary of Minnie Ruth Trippi

Minnie Ruth Mills Trippi, 84, wife of Salvatore “Sam” Trippi for 66 years, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Mrs. Trippi was born Chicod, NC to the late Aaron and Minnie Mills Mills.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Samuel Trippi and Mark Trippi (Paula); four daughters, Jennifer Carne (Jerre), Laura Trippi, Linda Wilburn (Dan) and Diane Rhoden (George); a sister, Louise Stillman; thirteen grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Safe Harbor, PO Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602 or to Piedmont Women’s Center, 1146 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.