Scenes from the Home & Garden Show

caption
Ingles Markets employees held cooking classes as well as having prepared snacks for visitors to their display booth on Friday through Sunday, September 21-23, 2018 at the Home & Garden Show held at the TD Convention Center.
caption
Tupperware sales representatives had a very colorful display of their home products at the Home & Garden Show in Greenville.
Mike Scruggs