Community

Greenville Restuarant Suffers Fire Damage

Rafferty's Restaurant on Congaree Road in Greenville, SC suffered major fire damage while full of customers on a Saturday afternoon, September 22nd, 2018. All customers and employees got out safely. It is believed that the fire was accidental and caused by "discarded debris" near the back of the building.
