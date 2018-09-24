Community

Greenville Family Partnership Is No More!

Greenville County, SC – Greenville Family Partnership will no longer be Greenville Family Partnership as of October 1st. No reason to be sad though, because we have a new and improved name that we believe sums up perfectly what we strive to get youth, parents, and communities to do on a daily basis. At Greenville Family Partnership, we believe our name is more important than ever because more than 72,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2017, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids—a 2-fold increase in a decade. (Source: CDC WONDER)

Please join us for a celebration of our big announcement on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 5:30pm at the Commerce Club of Greenville. Tickets are $15 and those who attend will receive a “swag bag” filled with goodies from local businesses.

This opportunity came to our organization almost exactly one year ago when we applied to be a recipient of the Riggs Partners 20th Annual CreateAthon®. This event is a 24-hour marathon during which professionals in communication arts deliver marketing services to nonprofit organizations on a pro bono basis. To arrive at a manageable number of clients to serve in a 24 hour period, Riggs Partners of Columbia, SC reviews each nonprofit application and selects clients based on the mission of the organization, the type of work requested, and the ability to produce that work in a marathon environment.

Greenville Family Partnership is very thankful for the opportunity that Riggs Partners presented and is looking forward to making this change officially. We invite you to share the excitement with us!

Greenville Family Partnership is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open and honest conversations about drugs and alcohol. For more information on Greenville Family Partnership, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website www.gfpdrugfree.org.