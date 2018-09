Community

Trailside Townes Meets with Planning Commission

Trailside Townes developers will appear before the Planning Commission on Wednesday, September 26 at 4:30 pm in Conference Room D. They will be seeking approval to build 130 townhouses at the corner of Watkins and Duncan Roads. While you may not speak during the meeting, you may be able to talk to some of the commissioners before the meeting. I encourage you to let the Planning Commissioners know how you feel about this development.