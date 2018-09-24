Community

Cross at Ground Zero Replica Visits BJU

The steel was found on September 13, 2001 at 6 World Trade Center by Frank Silecchia. The 17-foot-tall cross became a symbol of hope and comfort throughout the recovery effort in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks. It was installed in the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York CIty on July 22, 2011. The cross was displayed at Bob Jones Univsersity main entrance from September 6th through the 13th.
Mike Scruggs