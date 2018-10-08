Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Marlboro Team South Carolina Day

State and Federal Officials, Non-Profits will Offer Residents Disaster Relief Assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has announced that Marlboro Team South Carolina Day will be held Tuesday, October 9 in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Team South Carolina days provide local residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Florence with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.
Team South Carolina events will include representation from the following agencies:
- S.C. Department of Insurance – Assistance with insurance questions, claims, and policy coverage
- S.C. Department of Health and Human Services – Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid
- S.C. Department of Social Services – Apply for SNAP assistance
- S.C. Emergency Management Division – Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
- S.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging – Assistance for seniors
- S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control – Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services
- S.C. Department of Revenue – Tax relief information
- S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs – Services for veterans
- S.C. Housing Authority – Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing
- S.C. Department of Mental Health – Information about mental health services
- S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs – Services for individuals with disabilities
- S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce – Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching.
- FEMA – Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm
- US Small Business Administration – Assistance with applying for disaster loans
- US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage
- S.C. Disaster Recovery Office – Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process
- SBP – Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps
- United Way – Will help residents register to volunteer in the community
- Several organizations will be providing donated goods for the event, including: Harvest Hope, American Red Cross, UMCOR, FreeWorship Church, Southeastern Medical International, and Catholic Charities
WHO: Officials from state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations
WHAT: Marlboro Team South Carolina Day
WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 from 9 AM to 3 PM (Note: Gov. McMaster will not be in attendance, but U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon will arrive at 9:30 AM.)
WHERE: 1100 Oakwood Street, Bennettsville, S.C.
Dates and times for later Team South Carolina Days will be announced soon.