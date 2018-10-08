Community

Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Marlboro Team South Carolina Day

State and Federal Officials, Non-Profits will Offer Residents Disaster Relief Assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has announced that Marlboro Team South Carolina Day will be held Tuesday, October 9 in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Team South Carolina days provide local residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Florence with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.

Team South Carolina events will include representation from the following agencies:

S.C. Department of Insurance – Assistance with insurance questions, claims, and policy coverage

Assistance with insurance questions, claims, and policy coverage S.C. Department of Health and Human Services – Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid

Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid S.C. Department of Social Services – Apply for SNAP assistance

Apply for SNAP assistance S.C. Emergency Management Division – Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app. S.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging – Assistance for seniors

Assistance for seniors S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control – Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services

Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services S.C. Department of Revenue – Tax relief information

Tax relief information S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs – Services for veterans

Services for veterans S.C. Housing Authority – Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing

Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing S.C. Department of Mental Health – Information about mental health services

Information about mental health services S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs – Services for individuals with disabilities

Services for individuals with disabilities S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce – Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching.

Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching. FEMA – Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm

Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm US Small Business Administration – Assistance with applying for disaster loans

Assistance with applying for disaster loans US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage

Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage S.C. Disaster Recovery Office – Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process

Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process SBP – Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps

Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps United Way – Will help residents register to volunteer in the community

Will help residents register to volunteer in the community Several organizations will be providing donated goods for the event, including: Harvest Hope, American Red Cross, UMCOR, FreeWorship Church, Southeastern Medical International, and Catholic Charities

WHO: Officials from state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations

WHAT: Marlboro Team South Carolina Day

WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 from 9 AM to 3 PM (Note: Gov. McMaster will not be in attendance, but U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon will arrive at 9:30 AM.)

WHERE: 1100 Oakwood Street, Bennettsville, S.C.

Dates and times for later Team South Carolina Days will be announced soon.