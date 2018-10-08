Community

And the Winners Are

After the car show arranged by American Legion Post 214 at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC, there was a drawing with lots of prizes and winners.
After the car show arranged by American Legion Post 214 at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC, there was a drawing with lots of prizes and winners.
Hits: 8
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs