Automobiles Galore

The Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 had their Fall Car Show on 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC. There was a large turnout, lots of food, ice cream, good weather and lots of fun viewing the automobiles.
Mike Scruggs